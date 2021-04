Johnson went for 17 points (5-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 28 minutes in Thursday's overtime loss to the Magic.

Johnson finally made his Pelicans debut and finished second on the team in scoring, behind only Nickeil Alexander-Walker's 31-point effort. With Zion Williamson (thumb), Brandon Ingram (toe) and Lonzo Ball (hip) out, Johnson made the most of his spot start, but he could move back into a limited role as soon as Friday night against the Hawks.