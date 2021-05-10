Johnson had 17 points (7-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-4 FT), eight rebounds and three steals in Sunday's win over the Hornets.

The role players carried the load for the Pelicans with Brandon Ingram (ankle) and Zion Williamson (finger) out, as the starting frontcourt of Johnson and Willy Hernangomez combined for 26 points, 24 rebounds and five steals in the 112-110 victory. Johnson doesn't hold much value when Ingram and Williamson are healthy, but if they miss a few more games he could be an appealing DFS pivot over the final week of the regular season.