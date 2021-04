Johnson (groin) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

The 34-year-old was sidelined the last four games with a strained right groin, but he's expected to retake the court Wednesday. Johnson averaged 7.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 25.0 minutes over the five games prior to the absence.