Johnson will start Friday's game against the 76ers, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Johnson will start in the place of Zion Williamson (finger), who could miss the remainder of the season. In his six previous starts this season, Johnson has averaged 12.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.0 steals in 28.5 minutes.