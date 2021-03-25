Johnson was traded along with Wes Iwundu and a second round pick to New Orleans on Thursday for JJ Redick, Scott Kushner of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Johnson had appeared in 29 games for Dallas this season, posting averages of 5.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists across 17.4 minutes per game. The 34-year-old veteran likely isn't going to see too much of a role in New Orleans with the team already boasting Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson in the frontcourt. He could see a slightly decreased workload on his new squad.