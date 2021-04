Nunnally played nine minutes off the bench Wednesday in the Pelicans' 116-106 loss to the Knicks, going scoreless (0-3 FG, 0-3 3Pt) while grabbing two boards.

After coming to terms with the Pelicans on a two-way deal earlier in the week, Nunnally made his team debut Wednesday in what was also his first appearance at the NBA level since 2018-19. The 30-year-old wing could fall out of New Orleans' rotation if Lonzo Ball (hip) is able to return to action Friday in Washington.