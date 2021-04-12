Nunnally is expected to sign a two-way contract with the Pelicans this week, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Nunnally will head to North America for his third stint in the NBA after previously spending the 2013-14 season with the Hawks and 76ers and the 2018-19 season with the Rockets and Timberwolves. Over his 28 career NBA games, the 6-foot-7 wing has averaged 2.9 points, 0.9 rebounds and 0.6 three-pointers in 9.5 minutes per game while converting at a 33.8 percent rate from the field. The 30-year-old most recently suited up in the EuroLeague for Turkish club Fenerbache during the 2019-20 season, but he hasn't played professionally during the current campaign. New Orleans already has two two-way players on its roster (Naji Marshall and Will Magnay), so the Pelicans either need to waive one of the two or sign one to a standard NBA deal to make room for Nunnally.