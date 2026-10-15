Pierre chipped in 10 points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 12 minutes in Wednesday's 101-97 preseason win over Dallas.

Pierre provided a scoring boost off the bench, reaching double figures for the second consecutive game. The rookie second-rounder is a capable scorer after averaging 17.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.0 steals in 34 games at SMU last season, but he may struggle to carve out consistent playing time at the NBA level during the regular season barring injuries.