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Pelicans' Jaron Pierre: Scores 16 in SL win Sunday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Pierre finished with 16 points (5-17 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and three rebounds across 29 minutes in Sunday's 81-75 Summer League win over Phoenix.

Pierre appeared in his third Summer League contest. Although he shot an inefficient 3-for-10 from deep, he still led the starters in scoring. The 24-year-old spent his final collegiate season at SMU in 2025-26, averaging 17.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.4 blocks and 1.0 steals over 33.2 minutes. Pierre is looking to carve out a meaningful role for himself throughout the 2026-27 campaign, but that doesn't appear imminently likely barring injuries to players on the Pelicans' roster.

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