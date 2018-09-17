Jack will sign a one-year, non-guaranteed contract with the Pelicans, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Jack spent the 2017-18 campaign with the Knicks, where he played a surprisingly large role in the backcourt despite some intriguing younger pieces being present on the roster. He finished the year averaging 7.5 points, 5.6 assists and 3.1 rebounds across 25.0 minutes. He wasn't re-signed this offseason by New York and will instead travel to New Orleans to play for the Pelicans during the upcoming campaign. Jack will provide veteran leadership for a team looking to return to the playoffs, but he'll have a very tough time reaching the 25.0 minutes he averaged in New York if he makes the final roster. The Pelicans already have Elfrid Payton, Jrue Holiday, Ian Clark and Frank Jackson in the fold, all of whom should limit Jack's impact.