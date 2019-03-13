Pelicans' Jason Smith: Grabs three boards in six minutes
Smith had zero points (0-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and three rebounds in six minutes during Tuesday's 130-113 loss to the Bucks.
Smith couldn't find the bottom of the net, though he wasn't shy to say the least. This was actually his first appearance since being acquired by the Pelicans prior to the trade deadline despite the fact that he has been healthy since Feb. 8. In view of this, Smith can be left on waiver wires across all formats.
