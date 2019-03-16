Pelicans' Jason Smith: Scores eight points in loss

Smith managed eight points (2-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, and one assist in 14 minutes during Friday's 122-110 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Smith made his second straight appearance, as Anthony Davis (rest) was sidelined for this one while Jahlil Okafor earned just 12 minutes as the starting center and Cheick Diallo played only 15 minutes off the bench. Assuming Davis is back in the lineup for Saturday's matchup with the Suns, Smith could potentially find himself squeezed out of the rotation once again.