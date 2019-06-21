Pelicans' Javon Bess: Joins New Orleans

Bess signed a contract with the Pelicans on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Bess is coming off a four-year stint on the collegiate level where he started at Michigan State before transferring to Saint Louis. Bess ended up breaking out at Saint Louis, averaging 15.3 points and 6.8 rebounds per game while leading his team to a conference title. He'll join the Pelicans for training camp and attempt to crack the team's final roster.