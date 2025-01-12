Green won't start Sunday's game against the Celtics.
With Trey Murphy (ankle) and Zion Williamson (suspension) back in action, Green and Jordan Hawkins will shift to the bench. As a reserve this season (21 games), Green has averaged 5.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 18.3 minutes per game. Green should continue to see consistent minutes as long as Brandon Ingram (ankle) and Herbert Jones (shoulder) remain sidelined.
