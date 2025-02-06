Green is coming off the bench in Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.
Karlo Matkovic will get the nod in New Orleans' starting lineup Wednesday, pushing Green to the second unit. Green has averaged 5.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 19.7 minutes across 28 games off the bench this season.
More News
-
Pelicans' Javonte Green: Returns Monday•
-
Pelicans' Javonte Green: Leaves for locker room Monday•
-
Pelicans' Javonte Green: Struggles in spot start•
-
Pelicans' Javonte Green: Starting Friday against Boston•
-
Pelicans' Javonte Green: Starting Monday•
-
Pelicans' Javonte Green: Coming off bench against Jazz•