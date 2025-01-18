Green won't start Friday's game against the Jazz.
Green is reverting to New Orleans' second unit after starting Wednesday's game against Dallas for the resting Zion Williamson. Over his past five games (two starts), Green is averaging 8.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks in 25.9 minutes.
