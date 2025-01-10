Green is in the starting lineup for Friday's game versus the 76ers.
Green will replace Jeremiah Robinson-Earl in the starting five Friday. Green is averaging 8.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 assists in 26.3 minutes across his previous 10 starting appearances.
