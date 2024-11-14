Green will start Wednesday's game versus Oklahoma City, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Green starts alongside Brandon Boston, Trey Murphy, Brandon Ingram and Yves Missi on Wednesday. Green posted just three points and two rebounds across 24 minutes in his lone start of the season on Nov. 3.
