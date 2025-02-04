Green (undisclosed) exited to the locker room with 4:25 remaining in the first quarter of Monday's game against Denver, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Green checked out of the game and immediately left for the locker room. If the 31-year-old is unable to return, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Karlo Matkovic could see a bump in minutes the rest of the way.
