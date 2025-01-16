Green is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks.
Green will move to the first unit due to the absence of Zion Williamson (rest). The former Radford standout will make his 14th start of the campaign. He's averaging 7.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game when deployed with the first unit.
