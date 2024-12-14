Green (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Pacers, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Green is in danger of missing his third straight game due to a left ankle sprain. More clarity on his status figures to come closer to game time after he tests things out.
