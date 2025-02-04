Green checked back into Monday's game against Denver at the start of the second quarter, per the broadcast.
Green went back to the locker room with 4:25 remaining in the first quarter, though he was able to return for the start of the second after a brief absence. The 31-year-old forward should be able to shoulder his normal workload the rest of the way.
More News
-
Pelicans' Javonte Green: Leaves for locker room Monday•
-
Pelicans' Javonte Green: Struggles in spot start•
-
Pelicans' Javonte Green: Starting Friday against Boston•
-
Pelicans' Javonte Green: Starting Monday•
-
Pelicans' Javonte Green: Coming off bench against Jazz•
-
Pelicans' Javonte Green: Promoted to first unit•