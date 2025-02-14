Green is starting Thursday's game against the Kings.
Green will slide back in with the starting lineup due to the absence of Zion Williamson (rest). Green hasn't done much with his opportunities as a starter, totaling just 10 points and 10 rebounds over the last two starts dating back to Jan. 31 and Feb. 3.
