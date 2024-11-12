Green recorded eight points (3-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and three steals across 27 minutes during Monday's 107-105 loss to the Nets.

Green is getting some extra reps in the rotation with so many injuries in New Orleans. He matched his season-high mark of three steals Monday, and he's been hot from beyond the arc with a 55.6 percent mark in six November appearances. His overall production has been limited, however, as he's averaging 5.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 0.8 three-pointers in that span.