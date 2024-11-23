Green finished with 15 points (6-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 20 minutes during Friday's 112-108 loss to the Warriors.

Green was one of three starters who scored in double digits for the Pelicans in this loss, and this was his best scoring output of the campaign. He's been making the most of the opportunity since being promoted to a starting role six games ago, but his upside is bound to experience a regression as soon as either CJ McCollum (thigh) or Dejounte Murray (hand) return to action, something that could happen as early as Monday against the Pacers.