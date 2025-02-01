Green is in the Pelicans' starting lineup against the Celtics on Friday, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Green will slide into New Orleans' starting five Friday due to the absence of Zion Williamson (illness). Across his 15 starts during the regular season, Green has averaged 7.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists over 26.1 minutes per game.
