Hayes had nine points (3-8 FG, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, three blocks and two steals in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 115-104 win over the Trail Blazers.

Hayes continues to show steady progress, and he matched his career high block total, which he just set in Sunday's win over the Warriors. Moreover, Hayes also matched his career high in steals. It's unclear how long Derrick Favors (back spasms) will remain sidelined, but Hayes seems likely to continue holding down the fort as the starting center until Favors rejoins the rotation.