Hayes isn't starting Wednesday's game against Minnesota, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.
Hayes drew a spot start Tuesday, but he totaled just four points, four rebounds and three assists in 23 minutes. He'll return to the bench with Brandon Ingram (toe) back in the starting lineup for the first time since Nov. 25.
