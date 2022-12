Hayes closed with 21 points (8-9 FG, 5-8 FT), six rebounds and four assists over 28 minutes during Friday's 128-125 overtime victory over the Thunder.

Hayes posted season-highs in points, rebounds, assists and minutes Friday. However, fantasy managers shouldn't get too excited unless Zion Williamson (COVID-19) misses extended time, as Hayes has been out of the Pelicans' rotation for much of the season.