Pelicans' Jaxson Hayes: Blocks four shots in victory
Hayes totaled just four points, four rebounds, four blocks and one assist in 17 minutes during Monday's 112-104 victory over the Trail Blazers.
Hayes played just 17 minutes Monday, continuing to see his role reduce as Derrick Favors works back into the rotation. During his time on the floor, Hayes impact was unquestionable. He has three blocks in the third quarter alone, helping the Pelicans gain momentum. As long as Favors is healthy, Hayes is going to be more of a deep league option moving forward.
