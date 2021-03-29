Hayes (wrist) is now listed as probable for Monday's game against the Celtics.

A sprained wrist, sustained during Friday's loss to the Nuggets, kept Hayes sidelined Saturday against Dallas, but it looks like he'll be back in the mix Monday as the primary backup to Steven Adams. In seven healthy games since the break, Hayes is averaging 9.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.6 blocks in 16.9 minutes. That's not enough to warrant fantasy attention in most leagues, but Hayes remains a player to keep an eye on in dynasty formats.