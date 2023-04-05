Hayes notched zero points (0-1 FG) and one rebound over three minutes during Tuesday's 121-103 loss to the Kings.

Hayes made it into the rotation for the first time in more than a week, failing to score in his three minutes. While there have been a couple of small flashes this season, Hayes is clearly not a part of the Pelicans' plans for the future. He is comfortably outside the top 350 for the season, telling you everything you need to know about his fantasy fortunes this season and beyond.