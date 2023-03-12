Hayes accumulated 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 32 minutes during Saturday's 110-96 loss to the Thunder.
Hayes needed two more rebounds to secure a double-double, and the big man was productive on both ends of the court with a solid stat-filling performance. He has struggled to see consistent minutes but seems to be turning things around of late and has made the most of his chances, putting up double-digit points in three of his last five appearances.
