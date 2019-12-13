Pelicans' Jaxson Hayes: Coming off bench Friday
Hayes will come off the bench Friday against the 76ers.
With Derrick Favors (personal) returning following nearly a month-long absence, Hayes will head back to the bench. It's unclear what Hayes' workload will be moving forward. That said, he certainly has a case to earn solid playing time still, as he's averaged 10.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and a combined 2.4 blocks/steals in 25.4 minutes across the past 13 games.
