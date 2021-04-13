Hayes scored eight points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT) to go along with seven rebounds and three steals across 21 minutes in Monday's win over the Kings.

Hayes topped 20 minutes for the fourth time in his last nine games and delivered a familiar line with decent scoring and rebounding numbers. More impressive were his defensive contributions, as he tallied multiple steals in a game for only the second time this season. While Hayes is averaging only 14.8 minutes per game on the campaign, that number has bumped up 20.7 across his last nine games. In that stretch, he's averaged 9.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks per contest.