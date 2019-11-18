Pelicans' Jaxson Hayes: Double-doubles in first pro start
Hayes had 10 points (3-5 FG, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds, three blocks and one steal in 32 minutes during Sunday's 108-100 win over the Warriors.
Hayes thrived in his first career start, where he logged career-high marks in minutes, rebounds, blocks and free throws made. Considering Derrick Favors and Jahill Okafor remain sidelined, Hayes should continue seeing healthy minutes ahead of Tuesday's matchup at home against Portland.
