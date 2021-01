Hayes finished with 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-3 FT), and six boards in 16 minutes of a 128-123 win against the Kings on Sunday.

Hayes turned in his best scoring outing of the season in the win, and also chipped in off the glass. The second year man still has areas in which he can improve his contribution, but he'll need to continue to see consistent playing time to make that leap. He'll play the Jazz on Tuesday.