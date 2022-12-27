Hayes racked up 15 points (5-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and three blocks across 31 minutes during Monday's 113-93 win over the Pacers.

Hayes moved into the starting lineup Monday, logging a season-high 31 minutes in the process. The Pelicans were without a number of regular rotational pieces meaning Hayes stepped into a sizeable role for the second straight game. While he can be a stream consideration, even in 12-team formats, his run is likely to come to a grinding halt as soon as the team starts getting healthy bodies back on the floor.