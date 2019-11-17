Hayes played 23 minutes off the bench and compiled 12 points (6-6 FG), three rebounds, two blocks and one steal Saturday in the Pelicans' 109-94 loss to the Heat.

The rookie first-round pick has typically served as the Pelicans' third-string center, but he took on his second-highest minutes load of the season Saturday with Jahlil Okafor (ankle) ruled out ahead of the contest and starter Derrick Favors (back) exiting in the first half. It's unclear if either of the banged-up big men will be available for Sunday's game against Golden State, so Hayes could be looking at even larger share of playing time in the second half of the back-to-back set.