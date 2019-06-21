Hayes (knee) was selected by the Pelicans with the eighth overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Hayes' freshman season was cut short by what looked like a serious knee injury, but an MRI ultimately revealed no structural damage and it is not expected to impact his status for his rookie season. Hayes, who averaged 10.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game at Texas, is a terrific frontcourt athlete and shot blocker, but there are still plenty of questions surrounding his abilities on offense. Regardless, the frontcourt pairing of Hayes and fellow rookie Zion Williamson will certainly be an explosive one, but the former Longhorn's potential rests on his ability to become a productive offensive player.

