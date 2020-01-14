Hayes came off the bench in Monday's 117-110 overtime win over the Pistons, finishing with eight points (2-3 FG, 4-6 FT) and six rebounds.

After shooting 74.2 percent from the field and averaging 17.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.7 blocks over the prior three contests, Hayes was surprisingly bypassed for the starting nod at center, even with Derrick Favors (hamstring) missing a second straight game. Coach Alvin Gentry seemingly made a matchup-based decision to turn to Jahlil Okafor for the start against a more traditional back-to-the-basket center in Andre Drummond, and the choice paid dividends, as Okafor finished with 25 points (11-21 FG, 3-3 FT), 14 rebounds, five assists and three blocks in 34 minutes. The heftier Okafor could be prioritized again over the lithe Hayes when the Pelicans match up against the Jazz and 7-foot-1, 258-pound center Rudy Gobert on Thursday, but both New Orleans big men would be in line for smaller roles if Favors is cleared to play.