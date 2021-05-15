Hayes accumulated 19 points (7-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-8 FT) and eight rebounds in 24 minutes during Friday's 125-122 loss to the Warriors.

The 20-year-old came two rebounds shy of his first double-double of the season. Hayes has now scored double-digit points in five straight games, a span in which he's averaging 16.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.0 blocks while shooting 52.5 percent from the field in 23.9 minutes. The second-year center will look to continue his stellar play off the bench Sunday at home against the Lakers.