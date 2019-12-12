Pelicans' Jaxson Hayes: Mediocre in loss
Hayes chipped in 12 points (4-5 FG, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, two steals, two blocks and an assist during the Pelicans' 127-112 Wednesday night loss to the Bucks.
Hayes logged 24 minutes off the bench despite being the expected starting center. Regardless, the bouncy rookie played his standard role. Hayes is averaging 10.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.1 blocks over his past ten games. It will be worth monitoring his numbers when Derrick Favors (personal) returns to the team.
