Hayes closed with zero points (0-2 FG) and one rebound over four minutes during Wednesday's 120-117 overtime loss to the Lakers.

Although Wednesday's matchup went to overtime, Hayes' playing time remained limited. After averaging 20.0 minutes per game last year, he's been held under 10 minutes of playing time in four of his five appearances to begin the 2022-23 campaign. The 22-year-old had some promising fantasy performances last year but hasn't had a fantasy-relevant role early this season.