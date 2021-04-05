Hayes averaged 11.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 blocks in 28.0 minutes per game while starting in both of the Pelicans' last two games.

Though Hayes saw a solid amount of minutes in a loss to the Hawks on Friday and a win over the Rockets on Sunday, he proved to be a clunky fit next to Steven Adams in the latter game. While starting at power forward, Hayes converted just four of his 12 shot attempts from the field. Head coach Stan Van Gundy said after the contest that Adams was placed in the concussion protocol, so Hayes could get the chance to shift back over to center Tuesday against the Hawks if Adams isn't cleared to play ahead of that game.