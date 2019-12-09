Pelicans' Jaxson Hayes: Moving to bench
Hayes will move to the bench for Monday's game against Detroit, Andrew Lopez of ESPN reports.
In order to combat Andre Drummond, coach Alvin Gentry will go with Jahlil Okafor at center, so Hayes will move to the bench for just the second time since Nov. 16. Since taking over as the primary starter, Hayes is averaging 10.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 25.9 minutes.
