Pelicans' Jaxson Hayes: Nears double-double as starter
Hayes had nine points (4-5 FG, 1-2 FT) and eight rebounds in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 118-97 loss to the Mavericks.
Hayes drew the start and finished one point and two boards shy of a double-double. Meanwhile, Jahlil Okafor was a healthy scratch after starting Sunday's matchup versus the Thunder. Coach Alvin Gentry stated that Okafor drew the start in that one based on the matchup, as Steven Adams is significantly stronger than Hayes. Nevertheless, the rookie has been vastly superior to Okafor on the defensive end, so Hayes can likely be expected to continue logging the most minutes at center until Derrick Favors (personal) returns.
