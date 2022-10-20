Hayes (elbow) won't play in Wednesday's season opener against the Nets.
Hayes' status for the regular-season opener was updated to questionable earlier in the day, but it appears he won't play against the Nets after all due to the torn UCL he suffered Oct. 7. His next chance to make his 2022-23 debut will be Friday against the Hornets.
