Pelicans' Jaxson Hayes: Off injury report
Hayes (undisclosed) is no longer listed on the team's injury report heading into Monday's preseason game against the Hawks.
Hayes had been battling an undisclosed injury early in the preseason, but he appears to have been cleared prior to Monday's exhibition. He figures to see time at center along with Derrick Favors and Jahlil Okafor
