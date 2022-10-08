Hayes (elbow) suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow in Friday's preseason matchup with the Pistons and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Hayes was able to tally two points, six rebounds and two assists in 23 minutes before suffering an elbow injury. With him being re-evaluated in two weeks, Hayes is likely to miss at least the first two games of the Pelicans' regular season. Larry Nance is likely in line to receive more minutes as a backup forward in the meantime.